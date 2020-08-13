Kamath urges HM to release more funds for completion of Kankanady police station

Mangaluru

Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, on Wednesday, August 12, pushed for the completion of the stalled Kankanady Town Police Station premises.

The MLA met Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the issue and submitted to him a written request for the additional funds.

After the meeting, the BJP leader took to social media and wrote, in Kannada, that the Kankanady Town police have been working out of a rented premises and that is it becoming increasingly difficult to function there are the building is very old.

He also informed that the Karnataka Home Department has already sanctioned funds of Rs 10 lakhs to build a new station close to the police quarters of the erstwhile Mangaluru Rural Police Station in Bikarnakatte. The construction work of the proposed two-storey building was entrusted to the Dakshina Kannada Nirmithi Kendra, MLA Kamath told Minister Bommai.

In his post, the MLA added that the work got stalled half-way after they ran out of funds. He urged the Minister to sanction an additional Rs 25 lakhs for the completion of the construction work on priority.

MLA Kamath was accompanied by Mangalore North MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty, BJP leader Jagadish Shenava and others.