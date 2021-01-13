Kamal’s party announces 7-point agenda for industrial policy

Chennai

Creation of a Ministry of Possibilities, incentivising industries to be set up in backward areas, holding of quarterly summit of government-industry-academia-civil society as the think-tank headed by the Chief Minister are part of the seven-point agenda of the Kamal Haasan promoted Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party for the industry, that was announced on Wednesday.

According to MNM, if it comes to power in Tamil Nadu it would set up a Ministry of Possibilities to cater to Science and Technology, Start-ups and Innovation, to give a fillip to industrial revolution 4.0.

The party also said its government shall establish a Government-Industry-Academia-Civil Society quarterly summit to act as a Think Tank headed by the Chief Minister.

In order to reverse migration from rural areas to urban areas, the MNM government would incentivise big industries to set up their back offices in less developed regions leading to creation of job opportunities there.

The other agendas include: encouraging micro, medium and small enterprises, organising the unorganised labour, setting up of Skill Development Super Parks in each district and introduction of a new timeline-based business facilitation model that will ensure strict compliance, from proposal to approval.

The party had earlier announced its seven-point economic and environment agenda.