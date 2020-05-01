ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Kaley Cuoco joins Kevin Hart in 'Man from Toronto'

May 1, 2020
Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco has been signed to play the female lead opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Sony’s action-comedy Man From Toronto. It may be recalled that Harrelson recently replaced Jason Statham in the film.

The film revolves around a mistaken identity that happens when the world’s most-dreaded assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other. Things become haphazard when the assassin’s world comes hunting for Hart’s character.

Patrick Hughes, who helmed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson’s 2017 action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is on board to direct the film. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremmer wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing Man from Toronto along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. The film hits theatres on September 17, 2021.

