Kalasipalya, KR Market gears up for reopening on Sept 1

After a long overhaul Bengaluru’s largest vegetable, fruit and flower market will be operational from September 1. The officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) inspected the KR market and Kalasipalyam market and santised the area before they get operational.

The KR Market is the business hub for 2,000 vendors.

Joint Commissioner, BBMP, Sarfaraz Khan said that the BBMP marshals will be deployed at the market places to ensure social distancing and the implementation of the wearing of masks in the public place.

“I have held three meetings and in one of the meetings with the market association we made ourselves clear that once the market is sanitised they should co-operate with us. The marshals will ensure one arm social distancing. Moreover, hawking will not be allowed outside the market. The places shouldn’t be overcrowded,” he said.

Santisers will be kept at vantage points.

After the union ministry announced relaxation, the KR Market was opened up for operations on June 6, but within sixteen days the area was put under the containment zone.

Last week, thousands of farmers from across the city, who depend on the market for livelihood protested against the closure of the market.

All the civic works are expected to get over by August 30 so that the market will be ready for operations.

Commenting over the farmers’ protest the BBMP commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad said that it was unnecessary.

“We had planned to open up the market the day containment zones were lifted,” he said.