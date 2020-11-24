Kajol’s Digital Debut Tribhanga To Release In Januaryv

Though OTT platforms prefer to be tight-lipped about their projects until release, Kajol dropped a hint about her digital debut, Tribhanga. During an Insta Live, she said, “It is coming out, hopefully, in January.” The cast of Renuka Shahane’s multi-generational saga includes Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. Considering it is backed by hubby Ajay Devgn, Kads would certainly know better.

We have always seen Kajol spread positivity amongst the fans with her outgoing personality. Over the past few years, the actress has been directly connecting with the fans through her off social media platforms. From hosting Ask Me Anything sessions on Instagram, to ‘Chai And Gupshup With Kajol’, on Twitter, the actress keeps on sharing her life experiences and family pictures.

Now that her Instagram family has grown to 11 Million, she recently hosted an Instagram live to engage with her fans. Having made a mark in the audiences’ hearts with her versatile acting, she wanted to celebrate this special occasion with her beloved audience who have always loved and supported her.

Kajol gracefully greeted her fans and went on to share how she loves reading everyone’s comments even though it isn’t always possible for her to respond to them personally. During the live, she wore a beautiful white and grey sweater which she knitted herself. Showing it off and promising the fans an entire picture of her outfit, Kajol shared that she was super-proud of herself for making and wearing the sweater. Calling it an achievement, the actress said that the knitting was one of the ways she kept herself busy and interested. Her friend, filmmaker Karan Johar, too dropped a comment during the session with several heart emoticons, saying ‘My darling!!!!!!’.

She went on to talk about various topics like her next release Tribhanga, her future projects, and how she is eagerly waiting for the year 2021. The highlight of the live session was when she shared her excitement and how she cannot wait to celebrate Christmas.

Talking about the lively festival, Kajol shared, “The one thing that I’m looking forward too is Christmas and I’m sure you guys are too. Christmas ki taiyaariyan ho rahi hongi Bombay mein and aap sabpke gharon mein, toh I’m looking forward to it as well (I am sure that preparations for Christmas would be starting soon in Mumbai as well as all your house). I love Christmas! I love the whole feel of Christmas, it just makes me feel good, the exchanging of gifts, it makes me happy. It’s a feel-good holiday.”

She ended the live by asking fans to share their Christmas plans with her and expressing her desire to put up a Christmas tree this year!