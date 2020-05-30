ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Kajal Aggarwal reveals new skill during lockdown

IBC Office May 30, 2020
0 54 Less than a minute

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the most sought after stars of the south, shuttling between films in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The actress was last seen in Tamil in the Jayam Ravi starrer superhit Comali.

During the lockdown, Kajal Aggarwal has been keeping herself busy and has been entertaining fans with her live sessions and now, she has exhibited her new skills in baking, by sharing photos of cakes she has made, which has left her fans surprised.

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted “I’ve been on a baking spree (cooking up a storm quite literally!), trying different recipes and ingredients for the perfect #chocolatecake as well as a very decadent #carrotcake with cream cheese frosting ?? (so much so for my diet????‍♀️????‍♀️) ((this lockdown better end soon!!))”. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

I’ve been on a baking spree (cooking up a storm quite literally!), trying different recipes and ingredients for the perfect #chocolatecake as well as a very decadent #carrotcake with cream cheese frosting ??

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

May 30, 2020
52

Sindh HC suspends proceedings of plea seeking ‘transparent probe’

May 30, 2020
76

India would help frustrate China’s ‘hegemonic ambitions’: US Senator

May 30, 2020
101

US, UK raise HK issue in UNSC, China replies with George Floyd casev

May 30, 2020
68

Pregnancy at younger age lowers breast cancer risk by 30 pc

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker