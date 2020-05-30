Kajal Aggarwal reveals new skill during lockdown

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the most sought after stars of the south, shuttling between films in multiple languages like Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The actress was last seen in Tamil in the Jayam Ravi starrer superhit Comali.

During the lockdown, Kajal Aggarwal has been keeping herself busy and has been entertaining fans with her live sessions and now, she has exhibited her new skills in baking, by sharing photos of cakes she has made, which has left her fans surprised.

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted “I’ve been on a baking spree (cooking up a storm quite literally!), trying different recipes and ingredients for the perfect #chocolatecake as well as a very decadent #carrotcake with cream cheese frosting ?? (so much so for my diet????‍♀️????‍♀️) ((this lockdown better end soon!!))”. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

I’ve been on a baking spree (cooking up a storm quite literally!), trying different recipes and ingredients for the perfect #chocolatecake as well as a very decadent #carrotcake with cream cheese frosting ??