Kajal Aggarwal marriage with Gautam

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the popular actresses of South Indian film Industry. The versatile and beautiful actress is also a well-known face for the Hindi movie lovers. Few weeks ago, there was a strong buzz in the film industry that Kajal Aggarwal is getting ready to tie the knot but later the actress refuted the rumor.

It was also heard that her parents have already started looking for alliances. As per the latest rumors, which have been doing rounds, Kajal Aggarwal is said to have been already engaged. And the news of her engagement has been kept under the wraps to make sure that the news doesn’t get leaked to the media. It is also being heard that Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas was one who attended the engagement ceremony of Kajal Aggarwal. Kajal Aggarwal’ fiancé is said to be Gautam.

Kajal and Bellamkonda are good friends and both have worked together in the movie Sita, unfortunately the movie was a dud at the box office.

On the work front Kajal Aggarwal has few big budget projects. One of them is Kamal Hassan starrer much hyped movie Indian 2 which is being helmed by Shankar of I and 2.0 fame. She will also be seen in Hindi Movie Mumbai Saga.