Kajal Aggarwal cameo in Rana Daggubati film

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the busiest actresses of South Indian film Industry. She has worked with number of top stars of Telugu and Tamil film industries. She shares a good rapports with the senior and young actors. In her filmy career, she has played the cameos in few movies such as Yevudu, Size Zero and others. Now according to the latest buzz in the film industry, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing a cameo in Rana Daggubati starrer upcoming film Haathi Mera Saathi/ Aranya.

The sources say that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in a guest role in Rana Daggubati’ upcoming film ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’. Apparently, Kajal will be surprising us in a tribal girl’s look in this movie which is based on Elephants. She got over Rs 75 lakhs as a remuneration to play the guest role. She will make her screen presence as a tribal girl draping a saree without a blouse.

In past both Kajal Aggarwal and Rana Daggubati have worked together for the movie Nene Raju Nene Mantri which was helmed by Teja and was released in 2017.

Meanwhile Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the female lead in big budget entertainer Indian 2 which has Kamal Haasan in the lead role.