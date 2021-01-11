Kabzaa makers to come out with a big surprise on Sankranthi

Upendra’s ‘Kabzaa’ is back in the news and how. The period action film set around the time of Indian independence has been in the making for quite a while but updates regarding the making/production have been very few and far between. Until now, the makers have only shared ‘Kabzaa’s poster, a few glimpses from the photoshoot, and the motion posters.

However, Uppi’s fans can now rest assured because as per the latest developments, the makers of ‘Kabzaa’ are going to reveal a big surprise on the occasion of Sankranthi (14th January). Upendra took to Twitter earlier today to share a motion poster of the announcement and stated that at exactly 10 a.m on the 14th of January, the fans are in for a big surprise.

Upendra also mentioned in the tweet that it would be Anand Audio’s YouTube channel where the surprise awaits. Although there isn’t much clarity provided regarding this update, one could expect a song or a snippet from the film’s soundtrack to be released on the 14th. Regardless, it is certainly worth the wait considering the amount of anticipation ‘Kabzaa’ has managed to garner over the last few months.

Directed by R. Chandru and produced by R Chandra Shekar, ‘Kabzaa’ is an action-thriller that switches between the periods of 1947 and 1980 and set heavily in the gangster milieu. The film is being touted to be one of Upendra’s biggest – if not the biggest – releases of his long career and following the ongoing ‘Pan-India’ trend, it too shall be released in not one but seven different languages. For obvious reason, ‘Kabzaa’ joins the list of big Kannada films that are to release at some point this year. More updates to follow.