K Sudhakar orders clinical study on Corona reinfection in cured patients

Bengaluru

Minister for medical education, Dr K Sudhakar, has instructed officials of the department to conduct clinical study about the cases of healed coronavirus patients getting infected by the disease again, and to submit a report thereof at an early date.

The minister held a meeting about COVID-19 testing at Vidhana Soudha with the taskforce officials. Dr Sudhakar mentioned about the fact that a 27-year-old woman who was treated at Fortis Hospital and healed, having tested positive for corona again. He noted that in other countries too such cases have surfaced, and the countries have given different reasons for the phenomenon.

“It is worrying that such a case has emerged in the city. By handling the issue in a proper way, we have to drive away the fear of getting infected again. After a person is cured of COVID it takes 15 days for the white blood cells to regenerate. Because of this, chances of the disease resurfacing may be there. But we cannot be sure about it,” an officer said.

The minister said that there should be clarity why the disease relapses. He also sought an ealry report on treatment methods being followed in other states in such cases. He also wanted to know what kind of watch is being kept on the people healed of the disease and whether awareness among them has been created about the precautions to be taken and lifestyle they have to follow thereafter.