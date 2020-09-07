K Sudhakar calls for promotion of Karnataka tourism at AKKA’s virtual valedictory

Bengaluru

“Tourism in Karnataka has a lot of potential and scope. The non-resident Kannadigas must support the development of Karnataka tourism and promote it in the USA,” said Medical Education minister, Dr K Sudhakar.

He was speaking at the virtual valedictory ceremony of Akka World Kannada Conference on Sunday night.

Promoting Karnataka tourism, the minister said, “Karnataka is rich with natural resources and is an ideal place for tourism.

“The Kannadigas who emigrate to the USA must promote the state and consequently help take the tourism to international-level. Karnataka is a self-sufficient and an important leader.

“America is one of the worst-hit countries due to coronavirus. With the death rate in Karnataka at 1.6%, the state government has contained the virus.

“Amidst the pandemic, we are working towards strengthening the economy too. With the support of PM Narendra Modi, we are set to open India’s first toy cluster in Karnataka to counter China. We will become self-sufficient and soon an important player by producing Chennapatna and other toys,” the minister said.

Speaking about Karnataka and Kannada’s history, Dr Sudhakar said, “The language boasts of a history of 5,000 years.

“The state is culturally rich with kind-hearted Kannadigas.” he added.

Proud of Kannadigas in America’

He said, “It is a matter of pride that the youth from the state are going to the USA for higher studies and bringing glory to Karnataka by achieving success in different fields.

“It is heartening to see some Kannadigas return to their homeland and working in the field of education, health, and art and culture, he said and thanked the non-resident Kannadigas for their love for the language and the state.