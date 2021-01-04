K.G.F: Chapter 2 teaser release time revealed

As the New Year beckons new excitements, Kannada Cinema fans brace themselves for updates regarding the biggest releases. Needless to say, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ tops the list of the most-awaited releases and with the teaser of the new film being unveiled on the 8th of January, 2021, the energy among fans is almost palpable right now.

Now, to add to the excitement, director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter earlier on Monday and revealed the exact time of the teaser’s release. Commemorating Rocking Star Yash’s 35th birthday on the 8th of January, the makers are set to bring the teaser out exactly at 10:18 am and welcome the New Year on a great note.

“The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now!” said Prashanth Neel and expressed jubilation for the announcement. As many would already be aware, ‘Chapter 2’ will mark the third bona fide release of the filmmaker who began his journey in the industry with the blockbuster ‘Ugramm’. Not only did ‘Ugramm’ give actor Sriimurali a necessary boost and helped him revitalize his career, but it also brought forth a new director who had grand visions in mind.

As with many other projects, ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ too faced considerable delay in its making and eventual release due to the Covid-19 related restrictions. The film is currently undergoing the post-production phase and though the exact release dates aren’t revealed yet, one would hope to see the film on the big screen at the earliest. The sequel will see actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveenda Tandon, and Prakash Raj play important parts in the story while Yash and the rest of the principal cast from ‘Chapter 1’ will reprise their respective roles. More updates to follow.