Juventus player Daniele Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Turin

Italian football club Juventus announced that their player Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” the club said in a statement.

The Serie A club further stated that they have activated all the isolation procedures required by law.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” the statement added.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

Coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan city of China has so far spread to more than 90 countries infecting over 1,10,000 people.