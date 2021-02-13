Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson in public note

After garnering backlash on social media for accusations of sexism and misogyny, American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake issued a public note to apologise to former partner Britney Spears and Janet Jackson on Friday (local time).

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the 40-year-old musician wrote, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote.

This post came after the documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ rehashed their breakup, which shows the conservatorship battle she has been battling with since 2008 and also the sexist and judgmental addresses she has been receiving from the media and others throughout her career.

The reason for the apology that came from the ‘Suit and Tie’ singer flashes back at his former relationship with Spears in the year 2002, when both of them were teen stars. The documentary features how he publicly passed sexist comments for the Grammy-award winner and said he had slept with her and later vaguely accused her of cheating on him.

In the 2004 Super Bowl scandal, Timberlake openly pulled back part of Jackson’s outfit and exposed her breast amid the performance. This caused a mass public outcry and aggressive investigation by the Federal Communication Commission, as per Variety.

Referring to Spears and Jackson specifically, he wrote, “I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

A source close to the star told Page Six told “He did this on his own, and it’s really from the heart. This isn’t about publicity.”

Timberlake’s post concludes, “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

All the fans and celebrity followers of the star as well as the social media users who slammed him are commenting on the post, Britney Spears and Janet Jackson’s reactions are still awaited.