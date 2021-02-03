JusticeServedForKFI: Govt allows 100% occupancy for 4 weeks after huge demand

Vaishnavi K V

As per the SOP’s issued by the central government, theatres across the nation were allowed to have 100% occupancy from February 1. The Cinema industry and fans were extremely happy after the center’s decision. But Karnataka Government had put a break to their happiness by slashing 100% to 50% seat occupancy till February 28. This decision had triggered the entire Sandalwood, and the industry questioned the government on BMTC seat occupancy and the market’s crowd. Sandalwood stars, directors took their social media handles to pour out their anger regarding the government’s decision.

Dhruva Sarja, who is awaiting the release of his most expected film ‘Pogaru’ on February 19 was unhappy with the government’s decision. Immediately after the government decision was out, Dhruva questioned CM BSY, DCM and Dr. Sudhakar by tweeting a photo, “Markets have huge crowd, Buses are crowded, why restrictions only on theatres? #KFIDemandsFullOccupancy (sic)”. Also, Duniya Vijay posted the same photo demanding full occupancy.

Shivarajkumar, who is the head of Kannada Industry had shared a video on his social media handles demanding full occupancy. Also, he had told to hold a meeting with film chamber and political leaders.

Puneeth Rajkumar too expressed his anger at the government’s decision by tweeting, “When private functions, places of worship, public transport, markets, tourist places are allowed to operate normally, Why not MOVIE THEATRES !?”

“While every other public area continues to bustle with people, Karnataka has once again limited the theatre occupancy to 50%. Why? Are we forgetting that cinema is a means of livelihood for many across the state!,” tweeted Rakshit Shetty.

“No social distancing on Airplanes, no restriction in temples, markets have routine crowd, political rallies have huge crowd, pubs-hotels too have permissions for the crowd, but why not theatres?,” questioned director Simple Suni in his style.

“Cinema may be a source of entertainment, but it is the life for many,” tweeted director Prashanth Neel against the government’s decision.

Actor Dhananjaya tweeted poetic lines with sarcasm opposing the government’s decision.

Also, many actors like Yash, Sudeep, Prajwal Devaraj, many directors and producers too opposed the government’s decision and are demanding full occupancy in theatres.

Notably, many films are in a queue for theatrical release, whereas three Kannada films, Inspector Vikram, Mangalavaara Raja Dina, Shadow are set to release this week (February 5) which will definitely have a negative impact on box-office collections if the government does not take back its 50% occupancy decision.