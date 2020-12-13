JSW Steel’s Dolvi Works plant expansion may be completed by March-end

New Delhi

The expansion of JSW Steel’s Dolvi Works plant from 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 10 MTPA is expected to be completed by the end of this fiscal year, a company official has said. Located on the west coast of India at Dolvi in Maharashtra, Dolvi Works is JSW Steel’s integrated steel plant having current capacity of 5 MTPA.

The company is in process to double its capacity to 10 MTPA with an investment of about Rs 15,000 crore. ”We are aiming to complete the expansion of Dolvi Works by the second half of this fiscal (March 2021-end),” JSW Steel Director – Commercial Marketing and Corporate Strategy Jayant Acharya said.

According to the company, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the expansion of Dolvi Work was affected. The work was suspended because of multiple reasons including non-availability of workers and travel restrictions — both domestic and international. The company received the permission to restart activities towards the end of April 2020.

JSW Steel further said the expansion of the plan includes installing a 4.5 MTPA blast furnace with a supporting 5 MTPA Steel Melt Shop (SMS) and a 5 MTPA Hot Strip Mill (HSM). The plant would also have an 8 MTPA pellet plant and four kilns of 600 TPD Lime Calcination Plants (LCPs), besides a captive power plant.

”About 95 per cent work related to expansion of the plant is completed,” JSW Steel said. With the expansion of the Dolvi Works, Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Steel’s total steel making capacity will reach to 23.1 MTPA, from 18.1 MTPA at present.

Besides 5 MTPA Dolvi Works, JSW Steel owns and operates a 12 MTPA manufacturing facility at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, which is the largest single location steel-producing facility in India, and another 1 MTPA plant in Salem, Tamil Nadu. The company, which is in expansion mode, has also proposed to set up a 13.2 MTPA greenfield steel plant in Odisha along with a 900 MW power plant for captive usage with an investment amount of Rs 53,700 crore.