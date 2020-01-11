Josephite boy haven’t missed single class in 12 years

On Friday, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School instituted a new award for an outstanding achievement — first time in its 161-year history, one of its students did not miss a single class in 12 years of schooling.

Eighteen-year-old Naman Bipin Bafna has to his credit 100% attendance from class 1 to 12. According to school authorities, this is the first time that one of their students has achieved this feat.

Naman attributes this impeccable record to his passion for fitness throughout school life. “I hardly ate food from outside, barring from the canteen a couple of times a month. I was into sports — athletics, football, cricket, basketball — and I was focused on my health and stamina. I ate fresh and healthy homemade food and stayed away from junk,” says Naman, adding, “My parents always motivated me to go to school.”

“Once when in class 5 or 6, I had fever, but I still went to school because there was something important happening that day. Other times, whenever I fell sick, it was either a weekend or during some holiday,” he recalls.

Naman, who is currently pursuing BCom at St Joseph’s College of Commerce, doesn’t have 100% attendance now as he has to simultaneously prepare for Chartered Accountant because of which he has to miss classes once in a while. “But still I’m the one with the highest attendance,” he says.

Naman’s passion to come to school is extremely heartening. I’m sure, there would have been days when he’d have been unwell — say a cold or a headache. But his desire to come to school overcoming everything is phenomenal said Uday Kumar, vice-principal, St Joseph’s Boys’ High School

The teen, who scored 90% in class 10 and 91% in class 12 exams, says he was never even tempted to bunk classes. “School was fun. What would I do sitting at home,” he quips.

Naman’s father Bipin Bafna, a textile businessman and resident of Avenue Road, says it was his son’s love for school that drove him to Museum Road every day.

Brother no less

Naman’s younger brother, also a student of St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, is treading the same path. The eighth grader has not missed a single day single UKG. “I hope he will manage to maintain this record. It’s special,” says Naman.