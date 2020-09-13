JD(S)’s Kumaraswamy to support BSY in times of trouble

Bengaluru

Speculations are rife in the political circles of the state that JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy will support chief minister B S Yediyurappa in case of any unexpected twists and turns in the political scenario of Karnataka. The speculation was triggered after a meeting between the two leaders.

It is a known fact that neither former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda nor Kumaraswamy meets anyone without any political intention. There is always a political motive behind their meeting. Hence the sources are of the opinion that this meeting of H D Kumaraswamy with Yediyurappa also has certain political angle to it.

Rumours of leadership change are going on in the state BJP camp for the past six months. Congress is ready with a chargesheet to take on ruling BJP as soon as the assembly session starts on September 21. In addition, the by-election for Shira legislative assembly is expected to be announced anytime. In the wake of all these developments, the meeting between Yediyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy has given rise to many questions.

It is also said that JD(S) MLAs were pressuring Kumaraswamy to improve relations with BJP and Yediyurappa. A former Janata leader, who is presently in BJP, has facilitated this meetings, it is said. The souces also said that H D Kumaraswamy has assured his political support to Yediyurappa in case he faces any trouble in state political scenario.

Earlier, rumours were rife that JD (S) and BJP would join hands if the ruling BJP government faces problems in case there is change in the leadership of BJP. Kumaraswamy’s statement that Congress is his first enemy rather than BJP has also added fuel to the rumours. It is not a secret that the central BJP leaders are in continuous touch with Kumaraswamy. Now the sudden meeting of Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa has given way to many speculations.

It is said that, Kumaraswamy has disclosed with his close aides that no party is in mood to go for fresh mandate in case the ruling BJP government collapses. He has also said, sources claim, that for him the interests of his party MLAs and the people of Karnataka is far more important.

It is also heard that meeting between Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa has caused tension in the Congress circles of the state.

Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy became bitter enemies after 2013 assembly elections, when JD (S) joined hands with Congress and denied BJP of chance to rule the state. After the collapse of the coaltion government and assuming of rule by BJP, Kumaraswamy used to taunt Yediyurappa at every opportunity he got. However, during the coronavirus pandemic he supported Yediyurappa when Siddaramaiah attacked Yediyurappa. Only time will tell what twist the meeting between Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy will take in coming days.