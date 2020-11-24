Uncategorized

Jayaprakash Hegde to take charge of Backward Classes

Udupi

Former minister K Jayaprakash Hegde who has been appointed as the chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, is expected to take charge of the new assignment on Tuesday. Hegde was at his hometown, Korgi in Kundapur taluk on Monday when the news came. He will travel to Bengaluru on Tuesday, meet the chief minister briefly and then take charge of the commission.

The post of the chairman of the said commission is of three years duration. It is a constitutional position, an appointment to which is made by the governor.

Hegde said he has been given a position of responsibility where he can work well and discharge responsibilities with efficiency. He added that his priority will be to go through the reports prepared so far, collect statistics, undertake a study about reports to be submitted, and give attention to the appointment of members to the commission. He said he believes in collective work.

Jayaprakash Hegde plans to extend whatever benefit he can to backward classes through the commission. Wherever necessary, visits to different districts will be undertaken, and his previous experience as minister and MP will help him to discharge his duties properly, Hegde added.

 

