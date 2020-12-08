BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Japanese PM announces $700 bn additional economic package

IBC News Bureau December 8, 2020
0 69 Less than a minute

Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday said the government has compiled an additional stimulus package worth over $700 billion to tackle the effects of the corona virus pandemic on the economy.

Suga made the remarks at a meeting with senior officials earlier in the day. “This economic package is to maintain employment, keep business going, revive the economy and open a path to growth including through green and digital technology,” the Prime Minister has quoted as saying. Measures will include support for hospitals and nursing homes, as well as financial aid for businesses.

The package ramps up investment in green technologies as Japan tries to shift to a net zero carbon footprint by 2050. Plans to extend a program promoting domestic travel will be funded by the stimulus.

The government will also help companies as they try to avoid cutting staff. The cabinet is to expected to approve the package on Tuesday evening.

The announcement comes as Japan’s corona virus caseload and death toll have increased to 164,434 and 2,299, respectively.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 8, 2020
55

AAP says CM Kejriwal under house arrest, Delhi Police denies claim

December 8, 2020
48

Opposition parties to meet president to raise concerns over farm bills: Sharad Pawar

December 8, 2020
63

People of India should not be turned into ‘Guinea pigs’: Digvijaya Singh

December 8, 2020
51

Not against farm sector reforms, but new laws don’t reflect those changes: Congress

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker