Janitor at KIA tries to sell gold biscuits, cops arrest him

A janitor looking to make a fortune landed in police net while trying to sell his loot to a local trader.

Anjappa, 28, who worked as a housekeeping staffer at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), managed to lay his hands on nearly 700gm of gold biscuits, which he managed to smuggle out of the airport. Anjappa, a resident of Shettihalli village in Chintamani taluk, about 73km from Bengaluru, had six gold biscuits, each weighing 116gm.

Going by the day’s bullion rates, police estimated the total worth of the gold to be around Rs 27.6 lakh. While probe is yet to shed light on who handed over the gold bars to the janitor, those probing the case ruled out the man’s involvement in any known gold-smuggling ring.

Anjappa was arrested based on a tip-off from a jewellery store owner in Chintamani, where he was trying to sell the gold. Anjappa approached the jeweller at 11.30am on Saturday and claimed his brother was living in Dubai and had sent him two gold biscuits.

“He said he wanted to sell them and buy agricultural land. Suspecting something amiss, the owner informed Chintamani rural police head constable Satish. Police went to the spot and caught Anjappa, who said he got the gold from his friends,” police said. Probe revealed Anjappa worked as a housekeeping staffer at KIA. He claimed he got the gold biscuits while at work. “He told us that two months ago, while he was cleaning the men’s washroom, an unknown person came to him and handed over a covered small bag and told him to give it to him outside. But when he went outside, the person wasn’t there,” said police.

He then learned that the cover contained six gold biscuits, which he decided to keep. “This was the first time he tried to sell them,” they added.

Not caught in security check

Police sources said it was surprising how Anjappa managed to escape security check at the airport. However, customs sources said employees get passes and have access to certain areas. There are various exit points for employees and Anjappa might have used one where he wasn’t subjected to a security check.

He was produced before the court and has been handed over to police custody till Tuesday. Customs officials at KIA too are looking into the matter. “We are yet to know who gave him the gold biscuits,” said police.

Jahnavi S, in-charge superintendent of police, Chikkaballapura said probe is under way and they cannot divulge more information at this point.