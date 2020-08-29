Jani Master choreographs Sudeep’s song in ‘Phantom’

Of late, Sudeep has been spending time with a host of kids who have gathered at Annapurna Studios. They are busy with the shooting of a song sequence for Phantom, which began on Wednesday. The track, choreographed by Jani master, features Kichcha along with a whole lot of children.

According to the production house, a new set has been created by art director Shivakumar for this song, which will be filmed over a five-day schedule. Director Anup Bhandari, who is also well known as a lyricist, has penned the song, for which music has been composed by B Ajeneesh Lokanath, while camera lighting has been handled by William David.

The shooting for the action-adventure drama began at Malshej Ghat and Mahabaleshwar before the lockdown, with the second schedule getting completed in Bengaluru. The team resumed the shooting in Hyderabad on July 16, and has now completed 40 percent of the shoot. it is being made under the banner of Shalini Arrts, and produced by Manjunath Gowda. It also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.