Janhvi Kapoor wants to have kids

Recently Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, on Friday posted a photograph of herself and needless to say she looked in the best of health and happiness. Janhvi Kapoor has been staying at home with her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor through the lockdown period. Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor joked about wanting to have a kid.

By sharing the pic, Dhadak actress said, “Here’s looking at you, kid.” Janhvi Kapoor also replied to a comment and joked about wanting a kid. Her friend and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’ daughter Tanisha asked Janhvi in the comments, “Who’s kid? You wanna have a kid?” Janhvi Kapoor replied “Yes”.

A few days back, Kapoor family was in the news headline when Boney Kapoor tweeted about three members of his house staff, who had tested Coronavirus positive. Later the noted producer also informed that their 14-day quarantine period had also ended.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Hindi film Industry with the movie Dhadak, which was released in 2018. Currently she is busy in her upcoming romantic and comedy film Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha and produced by Karan Johar. The movie has Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in lead roles.