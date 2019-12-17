Janhvi Kapoor offered massive paycheck to star Vijay Deverakonda

Janhvi Kapoor may be missing from the big screen for the year but the actress is just pulling her socks. Janhvi is busy shooting for quite a few films and is already in talks for some more. Now, the reports of Janhvi Kapoor wanting to do a film opposite South sensation Vijay Deverakonda has been doing the rounds for some time. As per reports in the news portals, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s next are planning to rope in Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. You heard that right. And not only that, but they are ready to offer a hefty amount for the same.

The reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor has been approached with the offer of Rs 3.5 crores to star opposite Vijay Deverakonda’s next which is tentatively titled, Fighter. Yep, that’s the remuneration offered to the young actress in making. Well, it’s not surprising given the fact that Janhvi is rising the popularity charts and has a bank of films in her kitty already.

Talking about Janhvi’s project line up, the Dhadak actress will feature in the OTT platform’s horror anthology series, Ghost Stories. Next, she has Gunjan Saxena biopic in which she will essay the role of India’s first female airforce fighter pilot in combat. Janhvi also has Roohi Afza lined up alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She is currently prepping for Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and debutante Lakssh.

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next, World Famous Lover opposite four beautiful leading ladies, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite. New posters of the same were recently unveiled by the actor on his social handles. Coming back to Fighter, the film’s Hindi version is said to be bankrolled by Karan Johar while the Puri Jagannadh will don the director’s hat for the same.