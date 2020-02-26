INDIATOP NEWS

Jamia students protest outside CM’s residence

IBC News Bureau February 26, 2020
New Delhi

The students of Jamia Millia Islamia staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to demand his action against the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

The call to gherao the chief minister’s residence post midnight was given by Jamia Coordination Committee, which comprises students and alumni from the varsity.

The students said they were allegedly detained and taken to Civil Lines police station. They also accused the police of using water cannon and force against them. Police confirmed that they used water cannons to disperse the protesting students.

The varsity students were also joined by a group of Delhi University students. A total of 41 students, including eight students of a Delhi University college were detained and taken to Civil Lines police station. Many of them have been released while others are in the process of being released. Communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi has claimed 17 lives so far.

IBC News Bureau

