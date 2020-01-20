‘James’: Powerful dialogue from Power Star makes fans happy

“Dialogues are limited to cinema and let your love always shower on us,” said Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar on ‘James’ Muhurtha function.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s next movie ‘James’ film officially started on Sunday by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar clapping for the film. Appu said that “The film was announced three years back and just one poster was released in these three years, but the amount love and expectations fans have on this film is really high.”

Director Chetan was also busy with other film works. He said, “I too got busy in a different movie. Then there was some discussion and improvisations. But now is the right time start the film and may all your blessings be on the film.”

“All of us work hard and give fullest for one film. The final output is the one which comes on big screen and hope you will all bless the film by watching it and liking it,” he added

The film is produced by a friend of Chethan Kumar, Kishore Pattikonda.

Meanwhile at the muhurtha ceremony, Puneeth Rajkumar started off the film by saying a dialogue, ‘Appa Amma hesru idodu vaadike, Namge naave hesru itkondre bedike’. This was the dialogue which was liked most by the fans when it appeared in the motion poster. Now the fans are happy that they heard the dialogue from their favourite star.

The sources from the team says that the film is scheduled to shoot in abroad, and the entire film is scheduled for about 90-100 days, while Tagaru fame Charan Raj is giving music for the film, Shreesha Kuduvalli is doing camera works. The film shooting is starting from February 19, said the director.