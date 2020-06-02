James Cameron reaches NZ to restart ‘Avatar’ sequel

Filmmaker James Cameron, along with over 50 crew members, has reached New Zealand to resume the shooting of the much-awaited “Avatar” sequel.

The unit reached Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday for preparation in order to resume filming of the film series. The 54-member unit arrived by a chartered plane.

However, filming will not restart immediately because the team has to self-isolate first. “I want to get back to work on ‘Avatar’, which right now we’re not allowed to do under state emergency laws or rules. So it’s all on hold right now,” Cameron said.

Producer Jon Landau took to Instagram to share that the crew would self-isolate as per guidelines laid by the New Zealand government.

“Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government supervised self-isolation now begins. #avatarsequels #jamescameron #newzealand #airnewzealand #selfisolation,” Landau posted.

Work on the “Avatar” sequels came to a halt in March with lockdown orders by the New Zealand government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The borders of New Zealand are still officially closed and “Cameron, Landau and the foreign crew elements used a border exemption clause for foreigners considered of significant economic value”.

The government of New Zealand has come up with a detailed set of guidelines for how productions should operate amid the pandemic. When “Avatar” filming restarts, it will be the first foreign movie to use New Zealand’s production protocols.