ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Jaimie Alexander returning for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

IBC News Bureau December 14, 2020
0 81 Less than a minute

Actor Jaimie Alexander is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Lady Sif in “Thor: Love And Thunder”, the next installment in the Thor series.
Sources told Deadline, the actor will reprise her role of the Asgardian warrior and childhood friend of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the Taika Waititi-directed movie.
Alexander made her first appearance as Sif in 2011’s “Thor” and followed it up with its 2013 sequel “Thor: The Dark World”.
She, however, skipped “Thor: Ragnarok”, the 2017 hit, also directed by Waititi.
Marvel had no comment on Alexander’s casting.
According to insiders, the actor could also star in a guest appearance on the Disney Plus series “Loki”, headlined by Tom Hiddleston who played the Asgardian God of Mischief in the MCU.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the studio’s Phase IV slate during Disney’s Investor Day presentation on Thursday.
Feige also officially confirmed that Hollywood star Christian Bale will be playing the villain Gorr the Godbutcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.
The film, slated to be released on May 6, 2022, also features franchise stars Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.
Production on “Thor: Love and Thunder” is expected to begin next month.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 14, 2020
17

Only shudras feel bad when called by caste name: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

December 14, 2020
22

China’s unprovoked aggression a challenge to existing agreements: Rajnath Singh

December 14, 2020
21

100 people will receive Covid vaccine at booth per day, eventually, everyone will: Ashwini Kumar Choubey

December 14, 2020
16

New agri laws are ‘anti-farmer’; will lead to immense inflation, benefit capitalists: Arvind Kejriwal

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker