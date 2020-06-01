Jaggesh sold his own house for ‘Make Up’

Comedy flicks may make audience laugh, but behind many comedy films there are sad stories that go unseen. Actor Jaggesh, opened up about one of his sad stories, while posting images of his 2002 film ‘makeup’. The film was not a commercial success, despite having garnered good reviews.

The film, which was produced by Jaggesh’s wife Parimala Jaggesh under their home production was an ambitious project for Jaggesh. However, when the film was out, it turned out that the actor had to sell his house to make up for the losses.

Posting the story of how he lost his house, the actor said that he invested his money and made the film with a lot of hope, with the idea of presenting a ‘different’ film for Kannadigas and to showcase his talent to other states.

“Unfortunately, I lost Rs 75 lakhs in 2002. To repay that debt, I sold my house, which is estimated to value Rs 35 cr today. A friend of mine, who bought the house today earns a rent of Rs 16 lakhs!” he tweeted, with a few images of the posters of the film.

The film was directed by Sangeetham Srinivas Rao and also starred Bollywood actor Shakthi Kapoor.