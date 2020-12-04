Jaggesh finally opens up about Yash in a long tweet

Jaggesh was recently part of an unfortunate controversy. The veteran actor marked his 40th year in the movies a few days ago and has been in the news since the time. His disapproval towards the ‘pan-India’ cinema faced a lot of backlash on social media and has led to a few interesting arguments between himself and some of the fans.

Although Jaggesh did not mention anyone’s name, many believed that he was referring to superstar Yash and were vocal about the claims in their tweets. Jaggesh’s responses were often cryptic but bore no connection to the ‘K.G.F” actor and fortunately, the issue seemed to slowly diffuse itself in the last couple of days.

However, Jaggesh himself came on Twitter yesterday to speak openly about Yash and to squash any pending doubt regarding his comments. By appreciating the young actor’s success and hard work, Jaggesh wrote, “He is the same age as my elder son. Just as I did, he too has come up the ranks on his own merit.” He also added and implied that he shares a great bond of trust with actors like Yash and the grasp of it could well be beyond certain people. Along with the message, Jaggesh also shared a clipping of Yash’s old interview.

Many fans would remember the fact that Jaggesh had watched ‘K.G.F: Chapter 1’ at the time of its release and tweeted right after about how much he had liked it. In the tweet, Jaggesh can be remembered saying that ‘he was delighted after watching K.G.F’ and praised the entire team of the film with beautiful prose.

It would be wise to acknowledge that actor Jaggesh, perhaps, had no intention of targeting Yash or any particular actor in his speech about the pan-India films. Kannada cinema isn’t new to dissent within its patrons and discourses of this kind will only throw light on important and worthwhile topics.