Jaggesh celebrates 40 years in Sandalwood, wishes pour in for the actor

Sandalwood’s Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh celebrated a milestone of 40 years in the Kannada film industry. The veteran, who started off as a comic actor, then moved on to become one of the most loved leading actors, with his own unique brand of comedy and stories. The star’s films are known for the dialogues that are funny and have philosophical undertones.

The milestone had the actor’s friends and colleagues from the film fraternity and fans besieging him with wishes on social media. The actor not only thanked everyone individually, but also shared a video wherein he apologized to everyone for not being in Bengaluru to partake in the celebration. “I am grateful to every single person who has been directly or indirectly a part of my journey in the Kannada film industry. I apologise that I am not in town to be there for this special occasion and cherish it with my fans and colleagues. I promise I will be back next week and make up for this,” he said in the video.

Golden Star Ganesh, Meghana Gaonkar, Santhosh Anandram, A P arjun, Prem, Duniya Vijay, Rakshita Prem, Nenapirali Prem and many more were seen wishing the actor.

Ganesh posted a selfie with the actor and congratulated him.

Meghana spoke about how he continues to inspire Kannadigas across the world and how his fitness is also another thing which inspires his fans. She also added that she is extremely happy that she could share screen space with the actor. “You are I hope you continue to inspire us all your life and thank you so much for the forty years,” she added.

Rakshitha Prem also shared a cute picture poster of their show Khiladigalu and wished the actor.

Duniya Vijay also appreciated his work over four decades and posted, “Beloved anna has been pleasing people with his work for 40 consecutive years.”

Moved by the overwhelming messages and posts, the actor took to his social media and thanked everyone who wished him and he also said that since he could not meet and connect with his fans to mark the occasion he was planning a press conference next week wherein he will be interacting with media to reach out to everyone and talk about his 40 long years in the industry.

A source close to the actor revealed that Jaggesh is on a short break at a yoga retreat and will be back in Bengaluru on November 24. He is scheduled to address his fans and the media then. On the career front, besides being a judge on a comedy show on TV, Jaggesh is currently working on Totapuri with director Vijaya Prasad and Ranganayaka that will be helmed by Guruprasad.