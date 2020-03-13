Jaggesh and his wife builds house for blind singers

All over the city, the art of blind artists are satisfied. Actor Jaggesh, a scent couple Jaggesh Jaggesh celebrates with his wife

The Jaggesh Fans’ Club and Koratagere Friends Group, home of the blind artist Rathnamma – Manjamma Sisters, in the village of DV Halli in Kasaba, held a grand opening on Thursday.

The ‘Sarigamapa’ program was broadcast on Zee Kannada channel for blind artists living in taluk of Dandukam Maramma Temple in Taluk. Actor Jaggesh, who is suffering from his pain, has built a house.

Jaggesh entered the new house, embraced the blind artists, and was delighted to find the interior of the house. The wife showed him the scent and exclaimed, ‘How beautiful the house is.’

Jaggesh congratulated him on the song Ratnamma – Manjamma. His song amused the crowd.

Speak to Jaggesh, ‘I’m impressed with his songs. I have come to Madhugiri in search of Saraswati in her throat. These artists are internationally renowned. ”

Veerabhadra Sivacharya Swamiji of Sidderbetta, Raghavendra Swamiji of Raghavendra Math in Bangalore, Parimala Jaggesh spoke. Citizens, including local leaders and government officials were present at the event.

Thousands of fans gathered in front of the house to hear the movie actor Jaggesh coming into the house. The police were trying to control the people. Hundreds of people on the floor of the house surrounded by applause praised Jaggesh.

Supporting Actor Jaggesh, Music Director Arjun Janya, Jaggesh Fans, Madhugiri People Never Forget said the Blind Artists