Jagadish Shettar lauds Karnataka topping NITI Aayog India Innovation Index 2020

Bengaluru

Karnataka tops the most innovative state in the country for the second time in offering a conducive environment for innovation and performance parameters, as per Government think-tank NITI Aayog’s and India Innovation Index (III) 2020 rankings released on Wednesday.

“The state is taking strong measures to build the economy and support economic activities in the state. The recent NITI Aayog 2020 Innovation Index is a clear testimony to our collective efforts. This has been possible due to the availability of quality human resources, reputed higher educational institutions, and a significant thrust on research and development aided by a proactive administration and conducive investment climate,” Jagadish Shettar, Large and Medium Industries Minister commented on the state’s ranking today.

Karnataka is one of India’s leading industrialized states and has been successful in providing the needed economic and social infrastructures for investment, industries, and business to the investors. The state offers a policy-driven ecosystem for industries and is characterized by responsive & industry-friendly administration, business and policy continuity, Shettar added.

The index is based on Innovation, Enablers, human capital, Investment, Knowledge workers, Business Environment, Safety and Legal Environment, Performance, Knowledge Output, and Knowledge Diffusion.

The rankings, released by the federal policy think tank, show that Karnataka had retained its position from last year when they were first published. Maharashtra is ranked second, Tamil Nadu at third position. Telangana has stayed in fourth place while Kerala has been ranked the fifth position respectively.

Overall, India Innovation Index 2020’s framework consists of 36 indicators, which include hard data (32 indicators) and four composite indicators.