Jacqueline Fernandez asks fans to be safe and respect govt advice

While the Coronavirus Pandemic has taken a toll on many all around the world, it has also left many home bound. Government has been issuing precautionary measures for all its citizens to keep them safe and our Bollywood celebrities too have not been far behind. Amongst the hosts of B-town celebs who have been giving advice and propagating safety measures to their fans, is also Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress recently opened up about the same in an interview with a news portal. Giving out a message to all her fans out there, Jacqueline reportedly said that Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic and it is better that everyone’s stays safe, just for the betterment of so many people who can be at stake and for themselves as well.

Elaborating further, she also added that she too is not leaving her house right now. The gyms have also been shut, so everything is about working from home, and it’s just for the betterment of everyone till things settle down and things have come under control. She also asks all her fans to adhere to all the advice that’s been given out by the Government right now.

On the work front, she was recently seen in a music video, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Asim Riaz. The video received positive response from her fans.