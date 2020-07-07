It’s not worth travelling at this moment risking lives: Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda has been sharing some funny and quirky videos and pictures on her Instagram account during this lockdown for her fans and followers. But she also shares some scintillating and gorgeous posts. But personally, there are a lot of thoughts in her mind right now related to the lockdown.

She spoke about not wanting to travel during this time despite the domestic flight services being resumed and why we all need to be careful amid this crisis. She first spoke about wanting to stay in Mumbai and not traveling to Banglore to meet her parents. “These flights have started for people stuck in other cities and have no mode of transport and can’t make it through. It should be used only in case of emergencies.”

She added, “So, right now, I don’t intend to travel. It’s not worth risking your life at this moment; we need to be smart about it. It’s very important for the economy of our country to grow.” She continued, “The government authorities are trying to do whatever they possible can, our job as citizens is to abide by the rules. We’ve seen how harmful this virus can be, so why take a chance?”

The actress also spoke about how she has been in touch with all her friends from the industry and even the domestic helps. She said, “We’ve all been in touch, following up on everyone including daily wage workers. We, as an industry, are working towards figuring out how we can make the lives of those working for us, better, be it in terms of being paid or stuck.”

She then shed light on how this pandemic has made things sour and taken a toll on everyone. She stated, “It’s mentally taken a toll on everyone, we’ve to respect the fact that people are busy. I’ve seen unity in our industry, but never so much of it, like today.”