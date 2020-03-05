It’s 2x harder for women film-makers: Suman Nagarkar at BIFFes

Suman Nagarkar, popularly known as the Beladingala Baale of Sandalwood, made a comeback to the big screen recently. Now the actress is ready to entertain Kannada audiences with her second movie Brahmi. The film, which was premiered at 12th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes), received a thumbs-up from critics, and the actress expressed her views of the extreme difficulties women face to make feature films.

Suman Nagarkar said, “As everyone knows, women need to get more chances. The challenge for a film maker is to find funding. For women film makers, it’s a doubly difficult task. We need to hunt for funding as well as find a target audience,” she said.

“In my experience, if an actress takes a break and comes back, she’s given only supporting roles more. I suggest women should get into film-making and encourage actresses with good roles. So my movie Brahmi is based on the story of a female singer who comes back to entertain her audiences” she said.

In Brahmi, a popular musician Aadya (Suman Nagarkar), at the peak of her career, meets with an accident. This fateful incident infuses insecurities in her and a fear of losing everything. She decides to give up everything and settles in a village. As days pass, a young girl name Ila (Anoosha Krishna), enters Aadya’s life, claiming to be an ardent fan. Ila persuades her to play music again, but Aadya thinks that getting back to music would be embarrassment.

“Brahmi is about how women face many challenges when they make a comeback. Screning it here at the BIFFes is a happy moment for entire team, since a separate space has been created for movies made by women film-makers. We received a very good response from the audience and this makes us work harder to release it wider because it is based on fresh content that gives 100 percent entertainment to the audience,” Suman Nagarkar added.

Brahmi is been produced by Suman Nagarkar and the music was composed by Bindhumalini Narayanaswamy. The film also features senior actor Ramesh Bhat.