It was so exhausting: Kiara Advani on Kabir Singh criticism

Kabir Singh was the second most successful film of 2019 and the most polarised film of 2019 too. The film was a blockbuster success and most of the people revelled in the volatile romance of the eponymous character (Shahid Kapoor) and Kiara Advani, who played Preeti. It capitulated the actress to new skies of success and stardom and suddenly was rechristened as her character’s name.

It has been almost a year since her film released and now, she has opened up on the critical view of a section of the audience that questioned the problematic portrayal of the protagonists and how it was replete with toxic masculinity and misogyny. Speaking to Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Advani said, “So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting. The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can’t disrespect the intelligence of the audience.”

She continued, “On some level, there were things that were raised in the debate around the film that were actually healthy… Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don’t know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film. Sometimes I wonder had you seen Preeti’s life when she goes missing in the second half, maybe there would have been some sort of justification… Maybe had the audience seen what she went through when the separation happened would they have been so hard?”