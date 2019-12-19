‘It is heartbreaking’: Bhumi Pednekar as Sonchiriya gets snubbed by major film awards

Bhumi Pednekar has had a fabulous year at the movies with two of her films, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh doing well at the box-office. She delivered a fabulous performance in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya as well. The dacoit drama set in Chambal was one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. However, it has been snubbed by all the major awards in the industry. Bhumi Pednekar expressed her disappointment on the same. She said she did rather be happy with the audience’s respect than trophies. She said, “It is heartbreaking that the film didn’t get its due. For me, it will always be at the top of my filmography as it taught me a lot. Abhishek changed me as an actor. The film required a lot from me — I was playing a rape survivor who had a child marriage. I couldn’t have tapped into those emotions without Abhishek’s guidance.”

In the film, Bhumi Pednekar played the role of Indumati, a woman who wants to take a sexually assaulted minor to the nearest hospital. Bhumi was poignant, fierce and touched the heart of everyone who watched the film. People also liked her subtle chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput who played the good-hearted Lakhna. Bhumi did not mince her words when it came to expressing her disappointment at how the film was neglected at the various film awards. She said, “It feels bad. But the silver lining was that Sonchiriya never faced a dearth of love. It earned a lot of respect.”

However, everyone who saw the film has waxed eloquent about its story and top-notch performances from the cast. Bhumi told the paper, “I don’t understand how awards work, but any appreciation for your work is good. I don’t want to do a film to get an award. I want the audience’s respect, and if you get an award in the process, that’s great.”