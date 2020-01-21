SPORTSTOP NEWS

Ishant Sharma injures ankle ahead of New Zealand tour

IBC News Bureau January 21, 2020
Mumbai

Ishant Sharma limped off the ground during a Ranji trophy match against Vidarbha at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Monday, adding to the injury woes of the Indian cricket team. India’s most experienced pacer twisted his ankle while appealing for an LBW decision against visiting captain Faiz Fazal. Delhi were under pressure having conceded a 16-run lead while chasing Vidarbha’s first innings total of 179, with medium pacer Akshay Thakare taking 7/55.

While the Delhi camp wore a dejected look as Ishant took support of the support staff to leave the field, the concern on national selector Devang Gandhi’s face was for all to see. The selectors are due to pick the squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand in a few days’ time. Ishant was scheduled to leave for New Zealand by February 6.

“The injury looks really bad. His ankle is swollen. Hope it’s not a fracture. He has been taken for an MRI. Most probably, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will take over his recovery and rehab from here,” a source in the Delhi camp said after the day’s play, hinting that Ishant is unlikely to bowl in the ongoing match. The Indian team management, meanwhile, will have its fingers crossed

IBC News Bureau

