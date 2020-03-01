Isha Pant transferred twice in short time

Top IPS official in Bengaluru, Isha Pant, who has been serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Bengaluru South-East division, was transferred twice in past four days, following confusion and a speculated tussle for power within the city’s police.

On February 26, the Karnataka government issued an order that Isha Pant was to be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as the Superintendant of Police (SP).

However, on February 29, the state government issued an order revoking the decision to send her to the CID and instead reinstated her as DCP of Bengaluru South-East division. Hours later, another order was issued by the government and the IPS officer was posted as the DCP, Command Centre of Bengaluru. Mahadev Joshi, a 2015 batch IPS officer, has now been appointed as the Bengaluru South-East division. Srinath Joshi was previously the Superintendant of Police in Chitradurga, and was promoted to IPS cadre in 2017.

Isha Pant had tweeted the developments over the past four days and on Saturday, she stated that she had handed over the charge to Srinath Joshi. Isha said that she had completed one year at the post and that it was very fulfilling work. She also thanked the staff who worked with her.

A week ago, Isha had announced a campaign, in collaboration with a local women’s NGO Durga India, to make the city safer for women at night. The campaign, from February 24 to March 8, was to encourage women to come to public spaces in the city and spend time together over a fortnight between 7 pm and 9 pm. Eight locations in Bengaluru were identified for this exercise, including Madiwala market and Silk board. Arrangements had been made to improve the lighting in these places and various cultural events have been held at these places.