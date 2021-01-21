Isabelle Kaif to romance Pulkit Samrat in ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif is all set to star opposite Pulkit Samrat in their upcoming film, ‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’. The actors look absolutely stunning together on screen in their first look pictures.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Pulkit announced the film along with the pictures and wrote, ‘Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! Presenting the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed @isakaif @dhiraj.director @endemolshineind @insiteindia @yellowantofficial @ganeshacharyaa @manishkishorre @akshay_agg123 @anantagg @nishant.dayal’

While Pulkit looks dashing as ever in a traditional outfit, Isabelle looked ravishing in her black and gold lehenga.

‘Suswagatam Khushaamadeed’ is about spreading the message of social harmony. It will have Pulkit essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor who hails from Agra.

Talking about working with Isabelle, Pulkit told a news portal that she has brought fresh energy on the set. According to him, Isabelle is extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. Pulkit added that the star sister has left him mesmerized.