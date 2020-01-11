Iran deeply regrets ‘disastrous mistake’ leading to Ukrainian plane crash: President Rouhani

Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that he deeply regrets the “disastrous mistake” which led to the Ukrainian jetliner crash near Tehran and claimed the lives of all 176 people on board.

Taking to Twitter after Iranian military confirmed that the plane was “unintentionally shot down”, Rouhani offered his sincere condolences to families of the victims and assured that the country would “continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake.”

“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably, missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people. Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake,” Rouhani tweeted.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake. My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences,” he added.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that the armed force’s investigation showed the downing of the Boeing 737-800 was the result of “human error at (the) time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism (that) led to disaster.”

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Tehran had earlier cited technical malfunction as the reason for the plane crash, while the US, UK, and Canadian officials said the Ukrainian aircraft was downed by a missile fired by Iran, possibly by mistake.