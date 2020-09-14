IPL 2020: Virat Kohli “sets example and always leads from the front,” says Ab De Villiers

Dubai

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers feels that Virat Kohli always sets the right examples by wanting to lead from the front on every single occasion. The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Kohli would lead RCB this time as well, with the likes of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa joining the side.

“I think the clarity about the IPL happening came one month back, more or less. BCCI has done a remarkable job in getting the IPL going, we are very excited to play the tournament. I am feeling better than ever so I am looking to be out there with the boys,” de Villiers said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

“We have worked so hard, we have a good work ethic, it really feels like everyone has bought into this hard-working environment. The credit needs to go to Virat, he sets the example and leads from the front. It is pretty easy to follow when you have a captain who is always leading from the front,” he added.

When asked how difficult it would be to come from a long break, former South Africa skipper said: “It is natural to get breaks here and there, sometimes the schedule allows a period of no cricket for two months or so. Sometimes injuries happen and you are out for six or seven months. I know the feeling of coming back from a big break. It’s amazing how you can get back into the groove, nothing guarantees performance, but that’s the beauty of sport, you never know what to expect.”

De Villiers also said that the side has a different feel to it this year and the side has a lot of options for every department.

“There is a different feel this time, there is back up everywhere looking at our options. Virat and coaches can find the best playing XI, there are options in every single department, be it batting, bowling, and fielding,” de Villiers concluded.

RCB is yet to win the IPL title. The side had managed to reach the finals of 2009, 2011, and 2016 edition, but ended up on the losing side in the summit clash against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match of the tournament on September 21.