IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals to train in Guwahati from Feb 27

New Delhi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever has already begun and the thirteenth season (IPL 2020), of the lucrative tournament, is all set to get underway from the 29th of March. Speaking of which, one-time champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin their three-day camp at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati ahead of the competition.

The petition to host Royals’ two games at the ground has been filed from their hand, the decision for which would be announced soon by the Rajasthan High Court.

The BCCI has also backed the Royals’ decision to play a few games in Guwahati. Besides, Royals are slated to play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the 2nd of April and the Delhi Capitals (DC) on the 5th of April.

The fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could also take place at the Baraspara Stadium. The three-day training camp is scheduled to take place from the 27th to 29th of February.

An official source of Royals stated that Robin Uthappa would be a part of the camp. Along with him, other domestic stars could also take part depending upon their schedule of Ranji Trophy matches.

The source further remarked that the whole idea of a three-day training camp is to get used to the conditions, keeping in mind that the ground in Guwahati could be their second home ground.

‘The boys will train from Thursday to Saturday with Uthappa definitely being part of the camp. Some other domestic names might be there, but it also depends upon how they are placed with their Ranji Trophy teams which will be battling out in the semi-finals. The whole idea is to get a hang of conditions because if we get the clearance from the court, it will be our second home ground.’ the source said.

Franchise not just aiming at generating revenues by contesting matches in Guwahati:

Earlier, an official source also conceded that their purpose is not only to make loads of income behind staging games in Guwahati.

Since the city has plenty of people originating from Rajasthan, it would be a great idea to allow them to witness some of their star players in action.

According to them, it is also an opportunity to spread the gentleman’s game to those parts of the nation.

‘See, there is no denying the fact that the revenues generated is an area of concern. But then, that isn’t the sole reason behind us waiting to play a few home games in Guwahati. We are also looking at spreading the game to the city and northeast in general. We do have a lot of Rajasthan origin people in Guwahati and we feel that it would be a nice idea to give them an opportunity to witness their favourite players in action.