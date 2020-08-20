INTERVIEW: Success needs efforts, ready to face challenges: Vijay Karthik

VAISHNAVI K V

Sandalwood’s upcoming hero, Vijay Karthik is one of the actors who is looking forward to make a mark in the industry. Choreographer-turned actor Vijay Karthik made his debut as hero in 2017 through ‘Sneha Darbar’. In a chat with City Hilights, the actor wishes readers a Happy Gowri-Ganesha festival by sharing his struggles, goals and ambitions in his career.

Vijay Karthik speaking about his career says, “I started off career in the year 2014 as a choreographer in Sandalwood. I worked for about three movies like Sedu, DD, and Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otti as a choreographer.”

He entered Sandalwood as a hero through Sneha Darbar which was released in 2017. Earlier he used to run a dance class at Bengaluru’s Vijayanagar. Vijay who always had the interest to work in films, late musician, L N Shastry offered him to work in his film ‘Melody’ starring Rajesh Krishnan.

“I have worked as hero in two films, Sneha Darbar and Sedu which was released in 2017 and 2018 respectively. I am now working for a few more projects of which three films, Rama Banta, Chaana, Kaaladhipathi has to resume shooting,” he told.

Vijay’s sixth film as a hero is said to be a psychological thriller where he is debuting as a writer. The film is being directed by Ajay Hanumanthappa who had directed DD Kannada film. Explaining about the unnamed film, Vijay says, “This film is having a unique concept which is similar to Lucia and U-Turn. I am exploring myself as a writer through this film.”

“I have always admired Puneeth Rajkumar’s work. It is my dream to work with Appu sir. Also, I want to dance with Puneeth Rajkumar and Allu Arjun who has always inspired me through their dance. Also, I am a huge fan of D Boss who has been my ideal. Darshan sir’s lifestyle inspires me to work harder every day,” says Vijay Karthik

Meanwhile, the rising actor recalls how he built interest in films. “My family was into distribution business in Chittoor. I used to watch Kannada and Telugu films since childhood. Hence, my passion for films increased as I grew older. Initially, I worked for a few projects in Tollywood, later began my career in Sandalwood,” says Karthik.

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Vijay Karthik’s projects Rama Banta, Chaana paused shooting. Rama Banta is directed by Udayagiri, who has worked as an assistant director with Kannada Industry’s popular director S Narayan. Sachin Basrur, brother of talented musician Ravi Basrur is composing music for this film. His upcoming projects are likely to release in Tamil also.

The actor talks about the Kannada audience and says, “I strongly believe in Kannada audience because they support real talents, rather than family background. Rocking Star Yash has been my inspiration because without having a family background, his KGF movie reached overseas. Success needs efforts and I am ready to face challenges,” he signs off.