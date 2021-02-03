International support for Indian famers protest starts from pop singer Rihanna

New Delhi

International pop sensation Rihanna on Tuesday was the first global person to voice her support to the ongoing farmers agitation while internet access remained blocked on Monday in several districts of state bordering Delhi following violent weekend clashes between police and farmers protesting controversial agricultural reforms. The internet restrictions came as demonstrations continue against three agricultural laws passed in September

The 32-year-old singer, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, took over to Twitter site and shared a news article headlined, “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.”

“Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” Rihanna wrote.

The singer’s tweet gained instant traction on Twitter, with more than one lakh retweets and two lakh likes within few hours. Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Swara Bhasker, who vocally supported the agitation, lauded Rihanna’s remarks, while actor Kangana Ranaut criticized her statement.

Only a few stars from Bollywood, however, have come out in support of farmers, including Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Divya Dutta and Neha Sharma.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Menna Harris are among the few people from the global community who have come out in support of the Indian farmers protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg tweeted on Tuesday.

Nine-year-old climate activist also known as India’s Greta Thunberg , Licypriya Kangujam had asked Thunberg to the support farmers protest, saying they were already battling climate crisis.

“Hi @GretaThunberg! Please extend support to the voice of millions of Indian farmers. This is the world’s biggest historic protest for their rights,” Kanjugam tweeted.

Menna Harris, an American lawyer and niece of Kamala Harris, had said: “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault.”

“This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters,” Menna Harris tweeted.

Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate activist, has also come out in support of Indian farmers.

“Let us talk about what is happening in India right now #FarmersProtest,” Nakate tweeted, tagging Kangujam.

In another tweet, Kangujam had said: “Dear friends, Our millions of poor farmers sleeping in the streets in this cold weather don’t expect anything from you. Just your one tweet of love and supports /solidarity to their cause means a lots to them. Our Indian celebrities get lost.”

With many prominent foreign voices taking the farmers’ protest to the world stage with their tweets, the Indian government today put out an unprecedented response warning against the “temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” and said the protests were by “a very small section of farmers” in parts of India.

“We would like to emphasize that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse,” the foreign ministry said in the statement , which included the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

The government said the Parliament of India after debate and discussion passed “reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector” and the reforms “give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers.” The laws also paved the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming, the foreign ministry stressed.

“A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms,” said the statement, adding that the government, “respecting the sentiments of the protestors”, has initiated talks. “The Government has even offered to keep the laws on hold, an offer iterated by no less than the Prime Minister of India,” the government said.