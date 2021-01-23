Integrated display of Surya Kiran and Sarang to be highlight of Aero India 2021

The integrated air display of Surya Kiran and Sarang of Indian Air Force (IAF) will be the highlight of the 13th Aero India show, which starts on February 3, at Yelahanka air force base. The event is the first global air show in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The combination of Surya Kiran’s BAE Hawk Mk 132 and Sarang’s Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv will be seen for the first time. This edition is expected to see reduced participation in both air display and static display in comparison with earlier editions.
“The two teams so far have performed individually. The coming together of IAF’s two aerobatic teams will be the highlight of this year’s air show,” Air Commodore ShailendraSood, Air Officer-Commanding of the Yelahanka Training Command, said on Friday.
The normal five-day event has been reduced to three days, with public not being allowed.
In all, about 42 aircraft would be taking part in the flying display, which include Dakota, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and Su-30Mk1 besides MI-17, Light Combat Helicopter, Embraer and C-17 Globemaster, the military transport aircraft.
“The Chinook helicopter is also likely to be part of the air display,” Air Commodore Sood said.
So far, confirmation has come for 63 aircraft to be displayed in the static area.
“In both flying display and static display, the number of aircraft participating will be known by the end of the month. It is a dynamic situation. So far, for the flying display 11 foreign aircraft have registered,” he added.
The newly inducted Rafael will be part of the inaugural fly past. A senior officer said, “Because of the COVID-19 fears, situation is very fluid. Some companies had come forward but have not confirmed. A clear situation will emerge by next week.”
The participation has been capped to 15,000 visitors to the exhibition area and 3,000 people to the air display area owing to COVID-19 restrictions
As part of the security drill, the State government will prohibit flying of drones in a 100-km radius of the venue. The Indian Air Force will deploy 2 AN-32 and 2 MI-17 helicopters for casualty evacuation, and Su-30Mk1 and MI-17 helicopters as part of a three-tier air security cover.
Aero India set for take-off on minor scale
Aero India 2021, the first global air show to be held in the Covid era, and first-ever hybrid air show, is likely to be a subdued event, with only the United States and France having confirmed their participation. “We are in a fluid situation due to the pandemic. Many foreign countries that had registered earlier, are withdrawing due to the situation. Only the US and France have confirmed participation and we will get a clear picture only by this month end,” Air Commodore ShailenderSood, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station (AFS), Yelahanka, told reporters on Friday. Air Commodore Sood said there was no confirmation yet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the event, from February 3-5. Spectators will be limited, though the show promises to be magical, with steel birds hitting the Bengaluru skies. For the first time, Surya Kiran jets and Sarang helicopters will perform a combined display of aerobatics. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT), which lost one of its pilots after two jets collided during a practice sortie last edition, will be back with a boom.
The advanced multi-mission helicopter Chinook, and advanced multi-role combat helicopter Apache, which were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 2020, will also debut at the show. Besides, 41 aircraft including Dakota helicopter, Sukhoi and Tejas fighters will perform, while 63 aircraft will be on static display. Display of foreign aircraft is also expected.
Preparations for the 13th edition of Aero India began almost five months ago. “We have put in place safety measures to follow Covid-19 guidelines. No one can enter the venue without an RT -PCR report dating 72 hours prior to February 3. We have set up isolation centres and anyone with symptoms or fever will be taken there,” Sood said.
The fire mishap in the parking area has led to a number of measures to ensure there is no repeat. The parking zone and other areas have been made ‘no grass zone’, and a detailed plan is in place, with fire tenders in each zone. Fire spotters and hall managers will be deputed in all five hangars, while two IAF helicopters with Bambi buckets will be on standby.