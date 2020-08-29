Inquiry into firing incident – Final hearing on September 1

Mangaluru

As part of the magisterial inquiry ordered into the firing in the city, final hearing will be conducted on September 1.

During the protest against Citizens Amendment Act held within the limits of the city police commissionerate here on December 19 last year, the police had fired at the protesters to stop the situation from going out of hand. Two protesters Nausheen and Jaleel Kudroli, had died in the firing. Later, the government had ordered a magisterial inquiry and appointed Udupi deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha, as the presiding officer for the inquiry.

A release from the inquiry officer, G Jagadeesha, said that a final opportunity has been given to people who were either eyewitnesses to the incident or having information about it to appear at the court hall of the assistant commissioner Mangaluru located in the mini Vidhana Soudha between 11 am and 1 pm on September 1 and record their evidences or statements. Thereafter, no evidence or statements would be entertained, the release added.