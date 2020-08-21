Innovative agricultural technology can solve farmers’ problems: B C Patil

The innovative agricultural technology can solve the farmers’ problems as well as technology in the field of agriculture that will create an opportunity for young community,” said B C Patil, Agriculture Minister.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the “Agri Startup” conference held at the conference hall of Vikasudha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been leading the central government since 2014, started the era of startups in the country with Modi. As of 2018, there are over 50 thousand innovations in the country, followed by 9,300 startups. Of these, 474 are agribusinesses. “This is the first time in the state that agriculture startups have been set up to facilitate farmers and consumers,” he said.

4000 Startups are being launched in Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka. The states and 2 Union Territories of the country have already issued initial policies. This has the potential to generate 4,000 innovation annually. Startups have created 1.7 lakh new jobs for young people. It is a matter of pride to be attracted to the start of agricultural innovation in India. According to a survey by Accenture, it is estimated that in our country, agri startups will generate $ 4.5 billion market share.

Bangalore ranks 15th among the top 20 countries in the world for startup systems. Bangalore is also one of the fastest growing cities in the continent of Singapore. The state of Karnataka is known as the hub of organic and organic products. The government is contemplating introducing cereal in the mid-afternoon meal. This will further benefit the farmer. There are already MegaFood Parks in Jeevarghee, Hiriyur, Mallur and Bagalkot in the state and Megafoodle has been opened in KR Pate and Tumkur under the central government. Thereby agriculture and food production are given priority in the state. The minister shared information on the webinar that the food manufacturing industries are being facilitated under the Atma Nirbhar project.

Agri-business entrepreneurs are excited to be actively involved in agro-innovation across the country. Cold storages were launched without disturbing the farmer’s crops, including vegetables grown during the crisis due to the coronavirus virus. Staff and officials are happy and proud to have organized the Agricultural Innovation Forum for entrepreneurs.

Rajendra Kumar Katri, the Chief Secretary of the government, welcomed Katri and Agriculture Department Commissioner Brijesh Kumar Dixit.