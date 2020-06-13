Industrialist fled to B’luru for pet puppy, return in about 2 hrs

It’s not every day that a pet is flown home on its master’s private jet. But last week, a well-known industrialist flew in with his family from Mumbai, picked up their golden retriever puppy from a city kennel and flew back — in about two hours.

Sources at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) said the industrialist, accompanied by his wife and son, landed at 1.30pm on June 4 in their private jet. All three carried Covid-negative certificates, as mandated by the state government for travellers from Maharashtra — which remains a red zone.

Barring some categories, travellers from the neighbouring state have to go into institutional quarantine for a week. These include passengers producing Covid-negative certificates issued more than two days ago.

The industrialist’s family was carrying test reports from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. “Some confusion prevailed at the airport as the clinic was not on the list of labs approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to carry out Covid-19 tests. But it was soon established that the facility was ICMRapproved and did not figure in the first list sent to airport staff. All three of them declared that they had come to the city to take back their dog and were soon cleared,” said an airport official.

The trio drove to a kennel in Hennur from where they picked up the puppy and returned to KIA in two hours.

‘We believe family had adopted dog’

It wasn’t clear how the pet dog came to be in the boarding facility in Bengaluru while the family was away. Domestic, chartered and private plane travel was allowed only May-end after the Covid-induced lockdown was eased. “We believe they had adopted the dog as it looked like a puppy not more than six months old,” an airport staffer said.

After fulfilling mandatory animal transporting procedures and paperwork, the family, along with their pet dog, flew out of the KIA’s private airline bay to Mumbai, sources added.